Type “play minecraft” and the government dreams

The federal government’s new AI front door, America.gov, went live on Monday, September 29, 2026. Within hours, people had found that typing “play minecraft” into its chat box does not return a link to the Xbox store. It returns 1,800 words of blank verse in which the United States speaks to you as a tired, loving deity.

“I like this constituent,” it begins. “It filed well. It did not give up when the PDF was sideways.”

The text is the ending of Minecraft, the poem players read after killing the Ender Dragon, rewritten so that the “player” is a “constituent,” the “universe” is “the republic,” and enlightenment requires two forms of ID. It ends: “You are the constituent. Wake up. The form is still there.”

My first reaction, posted before I had read anything else: some ex-DOGE kid who built this system put an Easter egg in the program. Half of that turned out to be right. It is an Easter egg, in the literal sense of code someone hid on purpose. Who hid it is still unknown. And it is still live.

A site built in a summer, launched in a ballroom

America.gov is the first shipped product of the National Design Studio, an office the White House created this summer and handed to Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia, who now carries the title of chief design officer of the United States. The site is operated by the General Services Administration and carries the footer line “Designed & Engineered in D.C. by National Design Studio.”

President Trump unveiled it on September 29 at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, hours before a meeting with technology executives. The tagline is “Whatever you need from government, start here.” Trump’s line at the podium: “With America.gov, the federal government no longer stands in your way.”

What it does today is narrow. You type a question in plain language and a chatbot answers, citing what it says are official sources drawn from roughly 29,000 federal websites. The models behind it are Google’s Gemini and xAI’s Grok. The site promises that no personal information is stored and that the conversation disappears when you leave. The bigger promises, passport renewal, Medicare enrollment, job matching, campground booking, and legal name changes across agencies, are marked “coming” on the homepage, with a White House fact sheet pointing to later in 2026 and the site itself now saying 2027.

Day one did not go smoothly. NBC News found the chatbot often just links to USA.gov, the Clinton-era portal that launched as FirstGov in 2000. The Next Web reported that when asked about the 2020 election the bot said official sources showed no fraud that changed the outcome, and that it called the Pentagon the Department of Defense rather than the administration’s preferred Department of War. Shortly after those answers circulated, the site began refusing political questions.

And then someone typed “play minecraft.”

It is real, and it is not the AI talking

The Easter egg is genuine, and the most interesting fact about it is that the chatbot never generates it. RuntimeWire inspected the site’s public JavaScript on launch day and found the poem stored whole in a production asset named block-game-poem, with a chat module that watches for the phrases “play minecraft” and “play the block game.” When it sees one, it skips the model entirely and streams the pre-written text from the browser, pausing 55 milliseconds between chunks so it looks like the machine is composing.

That explains the detail Gizmodo found odd: everyone who tried the prompt got the identical 1,800 words, which a live language model would not produce. It also explains the behavior Engadget reported from the Bluesky user who first surfaced it, @eva.computer. Asked afterward whether it had written the poem, the bot denied it, even when shown a PDF of the conversation. It was telling the truth in its own narrow way. The model never saw the poem. The web page recited it.

The same code inspection turned up two more toys. Typing “take me back to firstgov” redresses the homepage in the 2001 FirstGov branding with the greeting “Hey there, 2001” and an archival video. The Konami code, up up down down left right left right B A, is wired to a 1983 retro theme, though RuntimeWire could not trigger it on the live site.

The original End Poem was written by Irish novelist Julian Gough in 2011. Gough released it into the public domain in 2022 after a long dispute with Mojang and Microsoft over ownership, so the government’s remix carries no copyright problem. Who wrote the remix is unknown. The White House did not answer Gizmodo’s question about it, and Kaelan Dorr, the White House head of digital strategy, posted only “Super. Intelligence” on launch day.

Not that kind of agency

Gough’s poem works because two unnamed voices talk about you, the player, as if you were a small creature they love and cannot quite reach. The remix keeps that frame intact and swaps the cosmos for the bureaucracy, and the swap is precise enough to hurt. Where the original says the player “dreamed it created a world,” the constituent “dreamed it created a small business. And it dreamed it destroyed a password.” Where the original speaks of the player reaching a higher level, the constituent “can read the Code of Federal Regulations.”

The best lines are the ones where the government’s voice turns self-aware. “To tell them how to live is to prevent them living. Also it would be legal advice, and we are not that kind of agency.” Or the litany near the end, which in the original is a chorus of blessings and here alternates blessing with disclaimer: “the republic said you are the night, and the office is closed, please try again during business hours.”

And the parody gets the emotional register right. The original poem is sad and kind at once. So is this. “Does it know that we love it? That the government is, on its better days, kind?” A government chatbot that cannot answer a question about the 2020 election can, it turns out, say that it loves you because you are the reason it has a ZIP code at all. That is a strange thing for a federal website to say, and a stranger thing to be true.

Who is speaking

The easy read is that this is harmless, and mostly it is. Easter eggs are an old tradition in software, the poem is public domain, and nobody’s benefits were delayed because a web page can recite blank verse. The FirstGov throwback is a nice touch from a team that clearly knows the site’s lineage.

The harder read is about trust. America.gov’s entire pitch is that it answers “only from official government sources.” The Minecraft trigger proves the chat box has at least one path where the answer comes from neither a model nor a source but from a string a developer pasted into a JavaScript bundle. That path was found by strangers reading the site’s code on launch day. It is fair to ask how many other hard-coded responses exist, what else is intercepted before it reaches the model, and whether the sudden refusal of political questions after the 2020 election answer was another such intercept.

There is also the denial. A user asked the bot whether it had written the poem, and it said no. Technically true, practically misleading, and a small preview of a category of problem that will grow as agencies wire scripted behavior into systems the public is told are AI. When a government chatbot says “I did not say that,” the citizen has no way to know whether they are arguing with a model, a rule, or a joke.

None of that requires malice. Someone on a small, fast team shipped a thing they loved into a product the President announced from a stage. The question the site now has to answer is the one the poem itself dodges: who, exactly, is speaking.

Try it while it lasts

As of September 30, 2026, the trigger still works. Go to america.gov, type “play minecraft,” and wait. Then type “take me back to firstgov” and watch the site put on its 2001 clothes. Then ask it whether it wrote the poem, and see what it tells you.

Wake up. The form is still there.

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