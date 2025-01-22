The Reality of Founder Mental Health

The statistics are stark and deeply personal: founders are 2-10 times more likely to experience depression, anxiety, divorce, and suicidal ideation than the general population. These are real people, real struggles, and real potential for transformation.

The Many Faces of Death

As creators, we encounter death’s seductive call in many forms. Sometimes it shows up as thoughts of ending our own lives. Other times, it emerges as an urgent need to end our companies, break up with partners, cut ties with family or friends, or completely reinvent ourselves. These impulses often cluster together, especially during dark seasons – both literal and metaphorical.

I know this terrain intimately. Through my own dance with suicide, relationship ruptures, and company transitions, I've discovered that these various forms of "ending" are all interconnected. They're expressions of the same fundamental process: the death of old paradigms and the birth of new consciousness.

The Nature of Pain and Protection

When we feel trapped in patterns that no longer serve life – whether in our businesses, relationships, or individual psyches – the impulse to end things can feel overwhelming. This past solstice, I faced intense legal challenges, relationship ruptures, and thoughts of ending multiple aspects of my life. What I discovered, as I have many times before, is that these moments of crisis often mask a deeper invitation to transformation.

What we perceive as unbearable pain is often a protected part of our genuine personhood trying to emerge. Our personality structures – including the "founder identity" – are adaptive mechanisms that evolved to protect our authentic person. When these structures become too rigid, the authentic self pushes for liberation, often through crisis.

The Practice of Staying With Pain

Our wisdom traditions have always understood this. Whether it's Christ going to the cross "like a bridegroom to his bride" as Augustine beautifully put it, or Siddhartha sitting under the Bodhi tree on his path to Buddahood, or the ancient Stoics embracing obstacles as the way forward – they're all pointing to the same truth: transformation comes through staying with our pain (and pleasure) rather than escaping it.

The key is curiosity. When we can sit with our pain and get curious about it – rather than immediately trying to end it – we open ourselves to learning. On a neurobiological level we can bootstrap our way out of contraction / fight or flight with curiosity. This moment of openness often provides the exact shift in consciousness needed to transform our relationship with:

Our companies

Our relationships

Our own psyche

The collective culture we're part of

The Power of Conscious Community

Well-held, conscious communities can provide containers that reinforce and amplify transformation, while unconscious or unhealthy communities can amplify our suffering. When we're surrounded by others who understand both the darkness and the potential for transformation, we're better equipped to:

Stay with difficult emotions

Maintain practice during crisis

See beyond current paradigms

Transform rather than terminate

This is why within our EarthPilot community, we've created this space for visionaries and creatives to support each other through these transformative passages. If you're in need of community, we'd be happy to have you join us as our VIP guest.

From Sympathy to True Empathy

There's a profound difference between sympathy, which can sometimes create separation, and true empathy, which recognizes fundamental unity. When we can truly be with someone in their pain – not to fix it, but to fully acknowledge it – we discover that their transformation is our transformation. Their pain is our pain. Their breakthrough is our breakthrough.

This isn't about being enmeshed in an unconscious way, but rather about conscious connection from a place of individual development. It's about recognizing that personal and collective transformation are two aspects of the same process.

As Creators

As creators, we're not just building companies – we're participating in cultural transformation. When we feel like victims, we're actually in a disempowered relationship with possibility itself. True creation involves taking responsibility for cultural change, which requires:

Strong individual consciousness Sustained personal practice Supportive community Understanding of how consciousness shapes culture Recognition that personal transformation and cultural transformation are inseparable

Signs of True Transformation

When we navigate these deaths and rebirths skillfully, we emerge with:

Deeper clarity about our purpose and path

Enhanced compassion for ourselves and others

Greater confidence in our capacity to navigate challenge

Stronger connection to both our individual truth and collective wisdom

A Personal Note on Practice

While this is a description rather than a prescription, my own path through these dark nights has relied on:

Conscious community support

Regular spiritual practice

Physical self-care

Staying with and learning from pain

Recognition of seasonal and cyclical nature of transformation

An Invitation

If this resonates with you, I'd love to connect. I'm working on something special – a gift for founders navigating these waters – and I'd love to share it with you. No pressure, just drop me a note.

Message Anthony David Adams

Let's have a conversation about what you're creating and what you're moving through. Sometimes just talking with someone who gets it can open up new possibilities.

In Crisis?

If you're having thoughts of suicide, please reach out. I can personally attest that I've called these numbers in the past, and they've been deeply helpful. Sometimes just having someone to talk to can help provide perspective – no pressure, just a compassionate ear:

National Crisis Hotline (US): 988 Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741

Remember: What feels like an ending might be the beginning of the most important transformation of your life. Don't navigate it alone.

