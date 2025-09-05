Dear Assemblyman Mamdani,

We applaud your recognition that food access and quality are critical issues facing New York City. Your proposal for government-run grocery stores demonstrates a genuine commitment to addressing food deserts and ensuring all New Yorkers have access to affordable, nutritious food. However, we believe there's a more effective path forward that achieves your goals while avoiding the pitfalls of direct government operation.

Why We Support Your Vision (But Not Your Method)

Food access IS a public health issue. Poor nutrition contributes to everything from childhood behavioral problems to adult chronic disease. Research shows that improving nutrition in institutional settings can reduce violence by 25-47% (Gesch et al., British Journal of Psychiatry, 2002; Schoenthaler studies 1983-1985; Dutch Ministry of Justice replication study). Imagine the broader societal impact of ensuring all New Yorkers have access to fresh, healthy food.

But government-run stores create unnecessary bureaucracy, operational challenges, and political liabilities that could undermine these important goals. There's a better way.

The Cooperative Solution: Proven, Scalable, Community-Driven

New York City is already home to one of the most successful food cooperatives in America: the Park Slope Food Co-op. For over 50 years, this member-owned store has provided 20-40% savings on groceries while paying living wages with full benefits to its staff. Here's how it works:

Member Labor Model: Members work 2.75 hours every 4 weeks, dramatically reducing labor costs while building community investment.

Community Ownership: Members make decisions about products, policies, and operations through democratic processes.

Economic Sustainability: No corporate shareholders means savings go directly to members and fair wages for staff.

Self-Regulation: Theft and quality issues are handled by the community itself, not bureaucrats.

A Policy Framework for Cooperative Development

We propose the following municipal strategy to rapidly scale food cooperatives across NYC:

Financial Incentives

Property Tax Abatements : 75% reduction for buildings housing food cooperatives

Startup Grants : $50,000-$100,000 seed funding for new cooperatives in underserved areas

Low-Interest Loans : 1-2% municipal loans for equipment and buildout costs

Land Bank Program: City-owned vacant lots available at $1/year leases for cooperative development

Regulatory Support

Streamlined Permitting : Fast-track approvals for cooperative grocery stores

Zoning Flexibility : Allow cooperatives in mixed-use and residential zones

Bulk Purchasing Access : Enable cooperatives to participate in city procurement programs

Food Safety Training : Free certification programs for cooperative members Infrastructure Development

Shared Commercial Kitchens : Municipal facilities for food processing and preparation

Distribution Networks : Coordinate delivery systems between cooperatives

Technology Platform: City-sponsored app for membership management and coordination

Community Engagement

Education Programs : Partner with schools to teach cooperative principles

Technical Assistance : Business development support for new cooperatives

Legal Framework: Model bylaws and incorporation assistance

Implementation Strategy

Phase 1 (Year 1): Launch pilot program in 3-5 food desert neighborhoods with full municipal support package.

Phase 2 (Years 2-3): Scale to 15-20 cooperatives citywide, refining support systems based on pilot learnings.

Phase 3 (Years 4-5): Achieve 50+ cooperatives across all five boroughs, creating a robust network serving every neighborhood.

Why This Works Better Than Government Stores

Community Accountability: Members police themselves and make collective decisions about operations.

Economic Efficiency: No bureaucratic overhead or political interference in day-to-day operations.

Scalability: Cooperatives can start small and grow organically based on community needs.

Sustainability: Self-funding model reduces ongoing municipal costs while providing permanent community assets.

Democratic Participation: Residents become stakeholders in their own food system rather than passive recipients of services.

The Broader Impact

Food cooperatives don't just provide affordable groceries. They build community wealth, democratic participation, and local economic resilience. They create spaces for neighbors to connect, learn, and collectively address other community challenges.

This approach aligns with your progressive values while avoiding the operational and political challenges of direct government provision. It's community ownership, not government ownership. It's democratic participation, not bureaucratic management.

Our Commitment

We're prepared to support this initiative through research, community organizing, and policy development. The cooperative movement has deep roots in New York's working-class communities (Curl, J., "For All the People: Uncovering the Hidden History of Cooperation," 2009), and with proper municipal support, it can flourish again.

New Yorkers don't need the government to run their grocery stores. They need the government to help them run their own.

Sincerely,

Anthony David Adams

Founder, EarthPilot.ai

Mission support for Spaceship Earth.

”No passengers. All crew.”

Message Anthony David Adams

We invite Assemblyman Mamdani and other city leaders to dialogue with us about implementing this cooperative development strategy. Together, we can build a food system that serves all New Yorkers while strengthening our communities from the ground up.